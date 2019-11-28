CCTV footage from burglars overnight raid on Titchfield businesses released

POLICE have released CCTV footage after businesses were raided by burglars.

A charity pot and two tills – one of which contained £200 in cash – were stolen.

Thieves raided the Barbers of Titchfield as well as Tangled Hair Salon and a third business, all of which are based out of the same premises in The Square, Titchfield earlier this month.

The break-in happened at some time overnight on 16 November into the early hours of 17 November.

Police have now released CCTV footage showing two men they wish to speak to as part of their investigation into the burglaries.

Speaking after the burglary Katie McLaren, who owns the barbers, said she 'felt physically sick' when she was told by the owner of Tangled Hair Salon about the crime.

The hairdresser, who was staying with her partner's family when she received the call, said: 'I cried when I heard - I was so shocked.

'You put so much hard work into something, and you hate to see it torn apart.'

But the 'negative' of the incident has been 'massively outweighed' by outpouring of support that has come from the community.

She said: 'The community has been great.

'One lady brought me cakes, and another lady brought me flowers.

'People I have not even met before have come in to check on me.

'It's just amazing.'

Anyone who knows either of the men, or have any information, are asked to call police on 101 and quote the crime reference number 44190412933.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/