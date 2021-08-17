Police are now appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage after the events, which took place in Portsmouth on August 15.

A man believed to be in his 50s damaged a blue BMW parked outside Wimpole Court in Wimpole Street at 10.55pm.

The man then got into a car and was involved in a collision nearby with a 42-year-old woman before leaving the scene at around 11.05pm.

The woman sustained bruising to her leg.

Hampshire Constabulary asks that people with information or footage call on 101 or report online, quoting reference number 44210325535.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

