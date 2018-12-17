CCTV footage shows the moment Jesus broke into Hayling Island church

THESE images show a vandal named Jesus breaking into a church.

CCTV stills show how Jesus Luke Ripley smashes his way into St Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Hayling Island.

Jesus Luke Ripley broke into St Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Hayling Island. Picture: CPS

The 27-year-old was charged with burglary but this was dropped by prosecutors, who charged him with £978 worth of criminal damage.

As reported, he has now written to the church’s priest apologising and claiming he will become a monk.

Asked about the unlikely-named vandal, Father Mark Whiting said: 'That was interesting.

'Through restorative justice he's also written to me a letter saying that he would never have broken into a church if he hadn't been chased and he was looking for refuge and he wants to be a monk.

'I don't make anything of it – I take it at face value.

'I don't know quite what he was doing, it looked like he was drunk. He walks in and walks down the aisle.

Ripley, of Colonels Lane, Kent, admitted the damage on May 4 and was ordered to pay £978 compensation at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Fr Whiting added: ‘He didn't do a huge amount of damage - he smashed the window and got through a tiny little hole and then he just - and it was quite funny watching it on CCTV - he walked in and straight out.

'He realised there was nothing in here.

'The one thing that upset everyone here was the mindlessness.

'The window was boarded up for a couple of weeks, it was ugly – it wasn't a proper stain-glassed window, it was a bit low key.’

The Poppy Appeal tin has twice previously been stolen from the church.

'The one that was more of a problem is we tried to keep the church open, we had a spate of people coming in and helping themselves to things and helping themselves to the Royal British Legion box,’ Fr Whiting said.

'We're having to lock it more and having to put CCTV in.

'Two years in a row we've had the British Legion box taken.’

Prosecutors offered no evidence on the burglary charge.