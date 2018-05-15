CCTV image of man issued after tools stolen from van

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after tools were stolen from a van.

The incident happened at some time between 11.20pm and 11.30pm in Droxford, on May 8, while the van was parked on the driveway of an address on Union Lane.

While the offenders were removing the tools from the rear of the van, a neighbour disturbed them, and the offenders fled. They made off with a drill, a Dewalt radio and a multi tool.

PC Mark Jeffery, said: ‘I am appealing for anyone who may have seen two men in the area around the time of the incident.

‘We believe they were in a small blue car, possibly a Peugeot.

‘I would also like to speak to any residents with active dash cams in the area to check the time period between 10.30pm and 11.30pm and let us know if they’ve captured anything that could be connected to this incident.

‘As always, I would advise residents to take measures to secure their vehicles.

‘Consider fitting dead locks to vans, take tools into a secure building while the vehicle is parked, and park vans facing inwards to the house if possible.’

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44180170899.