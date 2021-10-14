Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for information about the pictured man, as officers want to speak to him in connection with a burglary at Teddy Grace – Hair and Beauty in Forton Road.

Between 12.30am and 1am on September 29, the window of a salon on this street was smashed, and items were stolen from inside including hair straighteners, a laptop, tip jars and a till tray.

The CCTV image released by police.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who knows the person pictured, or has seen him in the area.

Contact police on 101 or submit information through this portal: unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/serip/appeal/burglary-29th-sept-2021-forton-road-gosport.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

The reference number is 44210390948.

