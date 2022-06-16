A wallet was stolen from inside a house on Boulton Road when it was entered on May 10 between 11pm and 11.30pm.

Officers have been conducting enquiries into this incident, and they are now trying to trace the three men in the pictures.

Police officers say they believe the men in the pictures may have information that will assist the investigation.

One of the CCTV images released by police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

In a public appeal, a police spokesman said: ‘Do you know who these people are?

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220184833. You can also submit information to us via our website here: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report

‘Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.’

