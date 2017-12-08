CCTV images released after theft and assault in Waterlooville Co-op

Have your say

POLICE have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to as part of a theft and assault investigation.

Officers were called to the Co-op, on Milton Road in Waterlooville, after a man picked up a crate of cider before running out without paying.

As he left, he knocked a 68-year-old woman to the floor who was trying to leave the shop. She injured her arm in the fall.

Police have just released the images from the incident which happened around 4.30pm on November 13.

Officers would like to identify the man in the CCTV images as he may have information to assist enquiries.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44170470946.