CCTV images released after woman is attacked by two men on bikes in Portsmouth

DETECTIVES have released CCTV images of two men suspected of attacking a woman.

The assault took place in the early hours of July 21 in Landport at about 1.30am.

The assailants followed the victim on bikes as she walked along Crasswell Street, Paradise Street and Lake Road.

The woman was surrounded by the men who then assaulted her, leaving the victim with bruising on her arm, police said.

Police issued an appeal for help the day after the attack and have now doubled their efforts to trace the yobs.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Now we’re asking for your help to identify the two men seen in this CCTV image, as we believe they may have information which could help our investigation.

If this is you or if you think you know who they are, please call us on 101, quoting 44190254628, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’