CCTV images released by Hampshire police appeal after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus
Police have released CCTV of two men after a woman was sexually assualted on a bus.
The police received a report of a sexual assault on bus number 3, between Ventnor and Shanklin, on April 20.
A woman in her 20s was sat at the back of the bus and was joined by two men she did not know.
One of the men, described as white with tanned skin, around 6ft tall, aged in his 40s with black hair and a black jacket, made inappropriate comments towards the woman and touched her over her clothing.
As part of enquiries, the police would like to hear from anyone who was on the bus that afternoon between 2pm and 3pm, and in particular they are keen to identify the two men pictured who may have valuable information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230154815, or you can submit a report online, click here for more information.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form, click here.