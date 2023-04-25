A woman in her 20s was sat at the back of the bus and was joined by two men she did not know.

One of the men, described as white with tanned skin, around 6ft tall, aged in his 40s with black hair and a black jacket, made inappropriate comments towards the woman and touched her over her clothing.

The police are appealing for information regarding a sexual assault on a bus in Shanklin.

As part of enquiries, the police would like to hear from anyone who was on the bus that afternoon between 2pm and 3pm, and in particular they are keen to identify the two men pictured who may have valuable information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230154815, or you can submit a report online, click here for more information.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form, click here.