CCTV images show murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh, 13, on day she disappeared

Officers investigating the murder of Southampton schoolgirl Lucy McHugh have released CCTV images of the first confirmed sighting of her after she was last seen at her home.

The 13-year-old disappeared after she left her home in Mansel Road East at 9am on Wednesday, July 25.

CCTV footage of murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh on the day she disappeared has been released. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/ PA Wire

Her body was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre at 7.45am the following day. She had been stabbed to death.

This sighting is at 9.30am at the Tesco Express on the corner of Coxford Road and Lordswood Road in Southampton.

This places 13-year-old Lucy close to the Sports Centre, where her body was found.

Lucy McHugh was last seen at her home on July 25. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/PA Wire

Detective Superintendent Paul Barton said: ‘Since leaving her house in Mansel Road East at 9am on Wednesday 25 July, we now know that Lucy was close to the Sports Centre just half an hour later.

‘We need to know how she reached the Tesco Express and where she went next.

‘Maybe you were driving or cycling past at that time and can remember something. You may even have dash cam or action camera footage.

‘We’re really hoping the CCTV footage will jog people’s memories so that we can further build up a picture of Lucy’s movements.

Police are continuing the investigation into Lucy McHugh's death. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/ PA Wire

‘You will see that Lucy was carrying her jacket at the time. It was a hot day, so you may have seen her wearing a white vest top.

‘We’re also asking runners or walkers to check their mapping apps for the period in question.

‘They may realise they were close to the scene of the murder and have information that might be useful to our investigation.’

Here are descriptions of the clothes Lucy was last seen wearing:

- Distinctive black jacket with white sleeves, the logo for the band Falling in Reverse on the front and RADKE 01 in red on the back; she may have been carrying this jacket

- White vest top

- Camouflage leggings

- Black and white Jordan 23 trainers

If you find anything that could be linked to the investigation, please contact us immediately so we can deal with it appropriately.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Operation Refund; alternatively make a report using the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/1004

A 24-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child, and was subsequently technically bailed in relation to those offences, with conditions not to enter the Southampton area.

The same man was charged with an offence which relates to failing to disclose a password to his Facebook account to detectives investigating Lucy murder.

He was remanded in custody until 31 August.