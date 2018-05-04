CCTV issued after 22-year-old is attacked in Yates in Portsmouth’s Guildhall Walk

A MAN was left with a broken jaw after being attacked twice in Guildhall Walk in the middle of Portsmouth.

Police are now trying to trace the people who assaulted the 22-year-old and have released a CCTV picture.

First of all, between 12.20am and 1.15am on Sunday, April 8, the victim was attacked by a man and a woman inside Yates. Later he was assaulted in the street by another man who had been seen with the man and woman inside Yates.

Police say the victim was treated for a broken jaw and had teeth knocked out. He is recovering at home.

The three people were all white and in their 20s. One of the men was of athletic build, had dark short hair, had tattoos on his right arm, and was wearing a white T-shirt.

The other man was slim, had short light coloured hair, and wore a white T-shirt with a pattern on it and a denim jacket which had a fur collar.

The woman was of medium build, had long blonde hair, and wore black jeans with holes in them and a black top.

Anyone with information can call Det Con Charlie Cox at Fratton police station on 101 quoting 44180128263.