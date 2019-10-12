Police hope this picture will help to snare a burglar who broke into a house and stole jewellery.

The break-in happened in Barnes Lane, Sarisbury Green, between 12.35pm and 1.30pm on Thursday, October 3.

The CCTV image issued after the Barnes Lane burglary

Glass on the front door was smashed during the raid, and jewellery and watches were stolen.

A police spokesman said: ‘We have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to as part of our investigation.

‘Do you recognise him? Do you have any other information that could help our enquiries?’

READ MORE: Police release CCTV pictures of missing Portsmouth man Dean Cassell

Anyone who can help can call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190353369.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.