CCTV pictures of two women released after man has ear bitten outside Portsmouth kebab house 

POLICE want to hear from two women pictured on CCTV after an attack in which a teenager’s ear was bitten.

During the incident an 18-year-old man suffered bite injuries to his ear after an assault outside Ali’s Kebabs in Commercial Road in Portsmouth.

Anyone who recognises the two young women is asked to contact police

The assault occurred at around 2.10 am on January 27.

As reported in The News, three men, two aged 19 and one 21, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The three men have since been released from custody but remain under investigation.

Anyone who recognises the two people in the photograph are asked to call the police on 101 quoting reference 44190032289.