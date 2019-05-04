CCTV pictures released after 81-year-old’s car is stolen from Hampshire petrol station forecourt as she pays for fuel

POLICE want to speak to these two people after an 81-year-old woman had her Renault Clio stolen while she paid for fuel at a petrol station.

Hampshire police say that the victim had filled up her blue Renault Clio – licence plate ending PYS – at the Tesco petrol station in Easton Lane, Winchester before leaving the vehicle unattended to go and pay.

The stolen Renault Clio

When she returned the vehicle had been stolen.

This took place between 12.15pm and 12.20pm on Saturday, April 20.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are asking members of the public who know the two people pictured in the CCTV images, or who witnessed the theft take place, to call us.

‘In addition, we have provided a picture of the stolen vehicle – if you have seen this car or know who has taken it then please get in touch.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190136107, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.