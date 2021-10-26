Officers believe that the man in these images has valuable information which could aid their investigation into a vehicle stolen from Percy Road.

A woman in her 20s is believed to have had her car keys and bank cards stolen on August 2 at around 2.30am.

Later that day, she noticed that her car had been stolen and she also received a message from her bank that her cards had been used in various locations including Greggs in Commercial Road.

CCTV pictures released by police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Her car was later recovered following a minor single-vehicle collision on Kings Road, on 12 August.

A 34-year-old from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released under investigation.

Police are now asking that the man in the images, or anyone who recognises him, gets in contact with the police.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or report online on their website, quoting 44210306162.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

