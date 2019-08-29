CCTV released after 12-year-old boy's bike is stolen outside Co-op store in Waterlooville

Have your say

POLICE have released CCTV after a 12-year-old boy’s bicycle was stolen from outside a Co-op store in Waterlooville.

The boy left the bike outside the shop in London Road, Purbrook, for about ‘four minutes' when he left to find it had been stolen on Saturday, August 3 at about 6.35pm.

Waterlooville police sent out this image in a CCTV appeal after a bike was stolen from outside the Co-op in London Road, Purbrook, at about 6.35pm on Saturday, August 3

Hampshire police have released an image of a man, above, who they want to speak to in relation to the crime.

The bike is described to be a black Carrera Vengeance with an 18-inch frame and green dust caps.

The man police are appealing to find was wearing a black t-shirt with a white print on the front, dark shorts and dark shoes.

He was also wearing a dark flat cap and has a tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on the incident should call police on 1021, quoting the crime reference 44190273728.

Alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.