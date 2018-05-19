CCTV released after apartment is burgled

Have your say

POLICE have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Portsmouth.

It comes after they were seen on Hampshire Terrace on Saturday, May 14 – where a flat in Park View Apartments was broken into between 11am and 1.55pm.

Two laptops, a black suede bag, and cash were stolen.

If you have any information call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 44180137601.

Anyone with information can also call the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.