CCTV released after burglars steal more than £8,000 cash from Portsmouth bar

THESE CCTV images have been released after more than £8,000 in cash and electronic devices were stolen from a bar in Portsmouth.

Hampshire police said thieves got into Lyberry in Guildhall Walk on March 4.

CCTV released after Lyberry was burgled on March 4

Along with the cash, two Apple iPads in black rubber cases with Eskimo screensavers and three black Amazon Kindles were stolen.

Police said a black Asus laptop and a white iPhone 6 with a black case were taken. The phone had a multi-coloured skull on the case.

Details have only been released today.

Investigating officer PC Kate Adlem said: 'We know that the picture is not of a great quality but we hope that it will trigger somebody’s memory.

'If this is you or if you know who they are, please contact us as we believe they may have information which could help us with the investigation.

'We would also like to hear from anyone who has been offered similar electrical goods for sale.'

Officers said the CCTV shows two men who were in the area at the time of the incident.

Call police on 101 quoting 44180083213.