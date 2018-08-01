CCTV released after dopey thieves fail in burglary attempts

TWO petrol stations and a shop have been targeted by would-be burglars who escaped empty handed.

Hapless thieves struck in the early hours of July 20 – and police have now released a CCTV image of a suspect.

In the first incident at 4.36am, a panel in the door at Co-op in Fairfield Avenue, Fareham, was smashed.

But no-one got in the store and nothing was taken. A man was seen acting suspiciously, police said.

He was white, 5ft 8in tall, wearing a grey hooded top with dark tracksuit bottoms and had his face covered.

Then at 6.16am someone tried to force the door and smashed a window at the BP petrol station in Broom Way, Lee-on-the-Solent. No-one got in and nothing was taken.

Two men were seen in the area, one wearing a grey hooded top, dark tracksuit bottoms, and had his face covered. A second man had a dark hooded top with writing on the front, three-quarter length dark trousers, and dark shoes.

In a third incident at 6.53am someone tried to force the shutters at the Shell Garage on Centre Way in Fareham. Nothing was taken but two men were seen in the area. A CCTV image of one of two men seen at this incident has been released by Hampshire police. Call police on 101.