CCTV released after iPhones stolen from O2 store in Commercial Road in Portsmouth

POLICE have released a CCTV image after staff were threatened and two phones were stolen from a city centre store.

Two iPhones were taken from O2 in Commercial Road in Portsmouth and officers now want to speak to a man, pictured, to establish what happened.

This is the man police wish to speak to after the thefts at O2 in Commercial Road. Do you recognise him?

A 14 year-old boy from Bristol was arrested in connection with the crime but he has been released without charge and remains under investigation.

Anyone able to identify the man in the CCTV – or anyone who knows anything about the thefts – should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180411162.

The incident occurred at about 5.30pm on Thursday, November 1.