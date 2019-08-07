POLICE investigating an assault outside a shop are looking to speak to this man about the attack.

The incident took place at the One Stop store in Village Road, Gosport, on Friday, July 5.

Police are looking to speak to this man about an assault in Gosport. Photo: Hampshire police

An ‘altercation’ broke out inside the shop between two men between 7.40pm and 7.50pm, police said.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary added: ‘This continued outside the store where a man is alleged to have grabbed another man – a 51-year-old from Gosport – by the throat.’

Officers would now like to speak to the man in the CCTV images about the assault.

In a tweet by Gosport police today, the force said: ‘Know this man? We'd like to speak with him to establish the circumstances surrounding an assault which took place outside the One Stop shop on Village Road on 5 July.

‘If this is you, or you know him, please call 101 quoting 44190233433.’