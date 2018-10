Police have released a CCTV image after a man was stabbed.

Between 1pm and 1.20pm on Thursday, October 18, a man in his late 20s suffered a stab wound to his armpit during an assault in Tangier Road, near Portsmouth College.

Have you seen this man? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Officers would like to hear from anyone who can identify the man pictured in the sand-coloured jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180392376