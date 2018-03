POLICE have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to after a man suffered a fractured skull in an attack.

The 30-year-old was involved in an altercation with at least four people outside the Five Alls pub in Forton Road, in Gosport, at about 9pm on January 19.

A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, had been arrested on suspicion of grevious bbodily harm with intent but later released with no further action.

If you recognise the man call 101 quoting 44180025113.