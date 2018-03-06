CCTV released after meat worth £2,500 stolen from Marks and Spencer

Have your say

THIS man is wanted by police after thousands of pounds worth of meat was stolen from a shop.

About £2,500 worth of meat was stolen from Marks and Spencer in High Street, Petersfield.

The goods – which include steaks and joints of meat – were taken across five separate occasions on January 15, February 6, February 13, February 17 and March 5.

The thief took £747.20 worth of meat in the most recent incident, on Monday morning.

Officers now want to identify and speak to the man, pictured, for information related to their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting 44180059709, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.