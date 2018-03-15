CCTV released after pair ‘tailgate’ into block

Have your say

POLICE have released a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with incidents at a residential block last month.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘On both occasions a man and woman tailgated their way into a residential block in Withington Close, Portsmouth.

‘On each occasion, when they were asked to leave, they were aggressive towards the members of staff.’

The incidents occurred on Friday February 16 and Sunday February 18.

If you have any information please call us on 101 quoting 44180064605.