CCTV released after Portsmouth cashier punched in failed booze raid

A MEMBER of staff at a Portsmouth convenience store was punched in the chest by a man trying to steal alcohol.

City police have released CCTV images in an investigation into the assault at Best One, in Fratton Road, on June 28.

Officers were called to the store at 1.40am to reports of an assault on a 45-year-old-man working in the shop.

Hampshire Constabulary said he was punched the chest when he attempted to confront a man who he believed was trying to steal alcohol.

The victim – a cashier – did not suffer any serious injuries and the attacker left the store empty-handed.

Now, officers have released the above images of people they would like to speak to in connection with their investigation into the incident.

A police spokesperson said: ‘Do you know who they are? Is this you?

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44180242289, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’