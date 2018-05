POLICE have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Portsmouth.

It comes after they were seen on Hampshire Terrace on Saturday, May 14 – where a flat in Park View Apartments was broken into between 11am and 1.55pm. Two laptops, a black suede bag, and cash were stolen.

If you have any information call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 44180137601.