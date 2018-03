Have your say

HAMPSHIRE Constabulary is looking to speak to a man in connection with a bank card that was stolen to buy alcohol.

Police have released CCTV of a man who was in the Tesco Express store in Lovedean Lane, Waterlooville, on Sunday, March 11, when a stolen bank card was used to buy food and drink.

Officers would like to speak to the man in connection with the ongoing enquiry.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180092202.