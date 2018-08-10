CCTV released after thieves steal elderly man’s mobility scooter in Portsmouth

CALLOUS thieves stole an elderly man's mobility scooter.

Hampshire police said the victim needs the scooter for daily use and are urgently trying to find it.

CCTV issued by police

Now CCTV images have been released by police hunting the thieves after the theft in Berkshire Close, Landport.

Officers want anyone who recognises the woman in the CCTV image to come forward.

She was spotted walking a small brown and white dog in the area at the time of the theft last week.

PC Darryl Clarke is investigating the crime and urged anyone who knows the woman to speak with police.

PC Clarke said: 'The victim is an elderly man who relies on this scooter on a daily basis.

'We would like to recover this for him as soon as possible, as well as find the person responsible.

'Did you see or hear anything suspicious in the area at this time? Do you recognise the woman pictured?'

The silver Kymco mobility scooter has a gold diamond motif on the front.

It was taken from a bin and bike store between 4am and 4.30am on August 1.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44180290199.

Alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.