CCTV released after up to £4,000 taken from shops in gift card fraud

THIS CCTV image has been released by police after shops were targeted in a gift card scam.

Hampshire police said eight shops have been defrauded of up to £500 each time during incidents on Monday.

Shops targeted were in Portsmouth, the New Forest, Southampton, and Romsey.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as he may be able to assist with their investigation.

‘Anyone who recognises this man should call 101 quoting incident number 44180130962.’

Police did not reveal any details about how the fraud was carried out.