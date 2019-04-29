CCTV released after woman in her 60s suffers serious injuries in Hampshire hit and run

POLICE have released CCTV after a cyclist suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car.

Hampshire officers are looking to identify the vehicle, above, which struck the woman, who is in her 60s, along Station Road in Petersfield at about 10.55am on Monday, April 15.

Police want to identify the dark-coloured car, pictured, in relation to a hit-and-run crash which left a cyclist in her 60s with serious injuries. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The woman was knocked off her bike but the driver failed to stop at the scene.

Police have now launched an appeal to identify the car make, model and registration number in a bid to track down its driver.

They have urged anyone who witnessed the accident or captured dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190130092.

Alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

