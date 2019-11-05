CCTV released after woman is 'grappled' at Fareham Railway Station and told: 'You're coming with me'

Have your say

POLICE have released CCTV after a man ‘grappled’ a woman waiting to board a train in Fareham and told her: ‘You’re coming with me.’

British Transport Police are investigating the incident, which occurred at about 7.25am on Saturday, September 28 at Fareham Railway Station.

British Transport Police want to speak to this man in connection with the assault at Fareham Railway Station on September 28. Picture: British Transport Police

The victim was waiting to board a train when the unknown thug approached her from behind and ‘grappled’ her.

She was left frightened after the suspect said “you’re coming with me” and she pulled away from him.

He continued to harass her before she left the platform to find help.

Fareham Railway Station

Officers investigating the incident want to speak to the man pictured in a bid to support their probe.

Anyone who knows who he is should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 138 of 28/09/2019.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

