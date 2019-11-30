CCTV released as police hunt men 'tampering' with Tesco cash machine

TWO men were spotted tampering with a cash machine three times, police have said.

The men were seen at Tesco at Whiteley Shopping Centre on October 30, 31 and November 1.

Police released this CCTV image after two men seen tampering with a cash machine at Tesco at Whiteley Shopping Centre on October 30, 31 and November 1. Nothing was taken. The men arrived between 12.30am and 1.40am each time. Picture: Hampshire police

Nothing was taken. The men arrived between 12.30am and 1.40am each time.

Now police want to speak to the man captured on CCTV.

READ MORE: Latest crime news in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham

He is between 20 and 30, white, and has light facial hair.

He was wearing a camouflage print puffer jacket, leather jacket and a dark beanie hat.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft but was was released under investigation.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘Do you know someone who has a coat like this one? Maybe you saw people acting suspicious on the nights in question.

‘Anyone with information is encouraged to call 101, quoting 44190394953. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’