CCTV released to help find missing man

HAMPSHIRE Constabulary has released a CCTV image to help try and find missing man Scot Mackenzie.

The 58-year-old was last seen in the Tipner area of Portsmouth on the morning of Monday, January 15.

Scot is known to have visited Lloyds Bank, Commercial Road, Portsmouth at around 13.45pm the day he went missing.

The CCTV shows him in the bank before he exited, turning left along Commercial Road and walking past Boots.

This is the last confirmed sighting of Scot.

He has been described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, medium build, with grey receding hair.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Detective Sergeant Abigail Leeson said: ‘We are becoming increasingly concerned for Scot’s safety and ask anyone who sees him or knows where he is, to contact us immediately.

‘Scot has recently expressed an interest in visiting the Isle of Wight and has also said that he enjoys walking in Petersfield Heath.

‘I am asking residents to keep an eye out for him and let us know if they see him, or think they have seen him since he went missing last Monday.’

If you see Scot, or know where he is, then please call police immediately on 101 quoting 44180023652.