CCTV released to help find Portsmouth missing man

POLICE have released a CCTV picture to help find missing man Scot Mackenzie.

The 58-year-old was seen in Tipner, Portsmouth on the morning of Monday, January 15.

Mr Mackenzie is known to have visited Lloyds Bank in Commercial Road, Portsmouth at about 1.45pm on the day he went missing.

The CCTV shows him in the bank before he went out, turned left along Commercial Road and walked past Boots.

This is the last confirmed sighting.

Mr Mackenzie is white, about 6ft 2in, of a medium build and has grey receding hair.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Det Sgt Abigail Leeson said: ‘We are becoming increasingly concerned for Scot’s safety and ask anyone who sees him or knows where he is, to contact us immediately.

‘Scot has recently expressed an interest in visiting the Isle of Wight and has also said that he enjoys walking on Petersfield Heath.

‘I am asking residents to keep an eye out for him and let us know if they see him, or think they have seen him since he went missing last Monday.’

If you see Mr Mackenzie, or know where he is, call police immediately on 101 quoting 44180023652.