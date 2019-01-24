CCTV video released after young woman is sexually assaulted in Southsea

Have your say

POLICE have released CCTV video after a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in Southsea.

A man grabbed the victim from behind and tried to pull her leggings down in Albert Grove at 2.30am on Saturday.

A still image taken from a CCTV video released by police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

She screamed and struggled and the man ran off into Albert Road.

Officers have now released a description of the man – alongside a CCTV video.

He is described as being 5ft 11in-tall of a large build, in his mid-20s to mid-30s with a beard.

Police added the man smokes and is thought to be Middle Eastern.

Anyone who recognises the man in the video at the top of this story, or has any information on the assault, should call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 44190022883.