Chaotic Portsmouth drugs bust sees man plummet from second floor window

A MAN fell from a second floor window during a police drugs bust.

The incident has sparked a probe by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The drama happened shortly after 2pm when officers entered a house in Victoria Road North, in Southsea.

It followed the arrest of a 40-year-old man from Southsea suspected of being concerned in supplying class A drugs.

Police entered the three-storey semi-detached house and witnesses then said another man leapt about 20ft from a balcony to the floor below.

The man was left in a serious condition, with paramedics and an air ambulance being called to treat him for suspected spinal injuries.

The northbound highway of the road was closed while medics worked to stabilise the man.

John Moore, of Portchester, was working at Southsea Furniture, in nearby Elm Grove, when he saw the incident unfold.

The 38-year-old described seeing officers arrest a man on a pushbike then march him up to the property.

He said: ‘It was originally a stop-and-search for drugs and then they marched him back to his house.

‘They blocked the street off round the corner, by the One Eyed Dog when they had him against a wall, searching him.’

Minutes after the officers entered the property, another man leapt from the window.

Mr Moore added: ‘He twisted out, hit the balcony and fell over.

‘From start to finish, it was around 45 minutes, so they had been in that room a while searching before he decided to jump.’

Scaffolder Wayne Byrne was working on the property next door and saw the aftermath.

The 37-year-old said: ‘We saw one guy get arrested, he was in handcuffs. Then apparently someone jumped from the window.’

At least five police cars were at the scene, with both uniformed and plain-clothed officers in attendance.

An ambulance, two first responders and air ambulance paramedics were also at the scene.

The injured male, a 27-year-old, was taken to Southampton General Hospital while the 40-year-old arrested on suspicion of drug offences remains in police custody.

In a statement, Hampshire police said: ‘Officers arrested a 40-year-old man on Victoria Road North, Southsea.

‘The man, who is from Southsea, was arrested on suspicion of being in concerned in the supply of a class A drugs and is currently in police custody.

‘Following the arrest, officers attended an address on Victoria Road North to carry out a search.

‘An air ambulance was called to the address after a man fell from a window.

‘The exact circumstances are still under investigation.

‘The matter has been referred to the IOPC.’

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘The patient was a 27-year-old male and he has sustained serious, but not immediately life-threatening, injuries as a result of that fall and after initial treatment at the scene was transferred by ambulance to the helicopter which had landed at Southsea Common, and then flown to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Southampton.’