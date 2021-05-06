Police in Slindon Street in Portsmouth city centre after an incident which has seen Arundel Street, Yapton Street and Slindon Street taped off April 30

A 19-year-old man suffered a stab wound in the incident in Arundel Street, Landport, on Friday at 5.30pm before being rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers investigating the assault have now charged Charlie Rose, 19, of All Saints Street, Portsmouth, with attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

It comes after police today said a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident and remains in custody.

Prior to that, Fabian Silva, 18, of Sedgley Close, Buckland, was charged with having a knife and causing grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded by magistrates to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 7.

Officers are still investigating the incident.

A Hampshire police spokesman previously said: ‘The investigation is ongoing and officers would still like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything in relation to this incident.

‘If you have any information please call 101 quoting ref 44210165339.’

