Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are searching for a man with facial tattoos who has been reported missing.

Jed, 27, disappeared on Saturday (May 25) at 8pm. He was last seen at Chichester railway station.

Jed, 27, who has links to Brighton, was last seen at Chichester railway station on May 25. Picture: Chichester Police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police have released a description of him and a missing persons appeal in a bid to find him. Jed, who has links to Brighton, is 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and has cropped hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester Police said he has numerous facial tattoos, and his clothing is unknown. The force added : “We’re concerned for Jed, 27, who has been reported missing from Chichester.