Chichester man linked to Brighton reported missing after last being seen at railway station

By Freddie Webb
Published 28th May 2024, 10:35 BST
Police are searching for a man with facial tattoos who has been reported missing.

Jed, 27, disappeared on Saturday (May 25) at 8pm. He was last seen at Chichester railway station.

Sussex Police have released a description of him and a missing persons appeal in a bid to find him. Jed, who has links to Brighton, is 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and has cropped hair.

Chichester Police said he has numerous facial tattoos, and his clothing is unknown. The force added : “We’re concerned for Jed, 27, who has been reported missing from Chichester.

“If you see Jed, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 472 of 26/05.”

