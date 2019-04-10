Chief constable sacks Hampshire police officer for assaulting member of the public

A POLICE officer has been sacked after getting a criminal conviction for assaulting a member of the public.

PC Lee Sewell was off duty when the assault took place, Hampshire police said in a brief statement on its website.

Chief constable Olivia Pinkney dismissed PC Sewell without notice on April 2 at a hearing.

The hearing took place at police and fire service headquarters.

The statement said: 'It was alleged that PC Lee Sewell assaulted a member of the public while off duty, resulting in a criminal conviction for assault.

'The hearing found the allegation proven as gross misconduct and that PC Sewell’s conduct has breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct.

'He was dismissed without notice.'