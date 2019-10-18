Child, 4, protected by police in Portsmouth as force releases list of 10 people arrested

A YOUNG child aged just four was protected by police as they ran a crackdown on drug dealers.

Hampshire police targeted county lines gangs – forcing the closure of two lucrative phone lines used by addicts to place orders by text when they took over the phone lines and sent out advice messages instead.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Heelan heads up Hampshire polices Eastern Area team tackling organised crime groups, county lines drug gangs and serious violence. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Now police have confirmed that between October 7-11 they safeguarded three children aged between four and 11.

READ MORE: Dealers get a shock when police take over county lines phones

As reported, in Portsmouth there were 14 arrests, three vulnerable people safeguarded and one raid carried out. Another raid was done in Gosport.

Among the arrests were:

:: a 20-year-old woman from Southsea arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

:: a 22-year-old man from Southsea arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supply of heroin.

:: a 63-year-old man from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of acquire/use/possess criminal property and possession with intent to supply class A drug.

:: a 29-year-old woman from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supply of a class A drug.

:: a 15 year-old boy from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of robbery.

:: a 16 year-old boy from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supply of class A drug.

:: a 15-year-old girl from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supply of a class A drug.

:: a 21-year-old man from London arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

:: a 26-year-old man from London arrested on suspicion of intent to supply a controlled drug class B.

:: a 29 year-old woman from Brazil arrested on suspicion of acquire/use/possess criminal property, and possession with intent to supply.