Child is hit by car in Waterlooville after darting into the road

A YOUNG child is among the people to be injured in a series of crashes across the Waterlooville area this week.

In Hampshire police’s latest round-up of incidents across the town and surrounding villages, officers have reported that two people were injured in separate collisions.

Among them was an eight-year-old youngster. The child ran out in into Milton Road, in Waterlooville, on December 14, and suffered a minor injury.

Police say the incident was witnessed by the child’s father, who said the driver was not at fault.

The other incident was a crash in Silvester Road, Waterlooville, with a motorist suffering a minor injury on December 13.