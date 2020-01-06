A CHILD rapist jailed who hid his crime for more than a decade has been jailed for 14 years after his brave victim came forward.

Mark Fox-Mulder was brought to justice when the man he raped as a 13-year-old boy found an article in The News online about the defendant’s 2012 conviction for indecently assaulting another teenager.

Mark Fox-Mulder, 56, was jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court for raping a teenage boy. Picture: Hampshire police

The predatory paedophile was jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court where his victim gave evidence at a trial last year.

Fox-Mulder previously changed his name from Mark Palmer as he is a fan of the sci-fi TV series The X-Files starring David Duchovny as Fox Mulder.

Jailing Fox-Mulder, judge Timothy Mousley QC said the defendant had increased the abuse against the groomed boy ‘bit by bit’.

Judge Mousley said ‘(He) was quite understandably too scared to tell the police.

‘It could not have been expected of him that he would do so, and he tried to forget about what happened as many people to do who have been abused in the way that he was.

Addressing the defendant, he added: ‘For many years (he) felt unable to report what you had done. He began an email search for you.

‘Then, by chance, he came across a report in the Portsmouth Evening News about what you had done to another young boy in (the 1990s).

‘Coming across that report, (he felt) that was a solid basis arising from the fact that someone else had accused you of a similar sort of behaviour and you had been convicted. It seemed that gave (him) the confidence to report matters.’

Sick Fox-Mulder raped the teenager in marshland near the bridge at Hayling Island and even told the boy: ‘I want to make love to you.’

He repeatedly abused and raped teenage boy after grooming him by plying him with alcohol, cannabis and cigarettes at his flat in the Waterlooville area more than a decade ago.

Prosecutor Simon Jones said: ‘These were deliberate actions designed to get and ultimately take sexual advantage of (the victim) when he was young and vulnerable.’

In a statement read by Mr Jones, the victim who is now in his late 20s, said the abuse saw him develop a now overcome drug problem and he still suffers from depression and anxiety.

‘It still haunts me to this day,’ the victim said. He found the News article four years after it was published.

Mr Jones said Fox-Mulder carried out ‘routine sexual abuse’ of the boy.

Investigating officer, Acting Detective Sergeant Jamie Palmer, said: ‘I’m pleased that the victim has got justice.’

The defendant, of St Barbara Way, Gatcombe Park, in Hilsea, was convicted of three charges of rape covering multiple incidents, and four charges of sexual activity with a child. He denied all charges.

Helen Osborne, for the defendant, said: ‘There has been no indication of any misconduct since then.’

He must sign the sex offenders’ register for life. A sexual harm prevention order imposed for life restricts his contact with children.

:: Parcs offers a number of helpines. Women can call (023) 9266 9511 and men can call (023) 9266 9516 on Monday 1pm-3pm, and Wednesday and Friday 7pm-10pm.