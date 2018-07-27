Child sexual abuse victims to get extra help

EXTRA support will be put in place for child sex abuse victims thanks to funding for a new counsellor.

The Frankie Worker Service will operate in Portsmouth for the first time after new funding was brought in.

It will be run by Portsmouth City Council and Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (Parcs).

Councillor Dave Ashmore, in charge of environment and community safety at Portsmouth City Council, said: 'I'm glad that funding has enabled Portsmouth to have a Frankie worker to help victims of sexual abuse and exploitation. The horrific nature of the suffering people who've been through such abuse have endured makes it vitally important that they get support and counselling to come to terms with their experiences and to help with their recovery.’

Parcs centre director Kim Hosier said: ‘Parcs is delighted to be part of this important project. The Frankie Workers will complement our existing counselling services for children and young people and will mean that no young person will need to wait for specialist counselling.’

The funding is coming from Hampshire police and crime commissioner Michael Lane. He said: ‘The Frankie Worker scheme is an innovative joint venture. It helps support those affected by the strategic threat of child sexual exploitation, and it cares for the most vulnerable victims and survivors of crime within our communities. ‘