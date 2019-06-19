Child slapped and woman pushed during an assault in Southsea

A MAN has been arrested after a woman and a child were assaulted in Southsea.

The incident happened in Goldsmith Aveune between 6.10pm and 6.20pm on Monday evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses

It is alleged that a man got out of a car and assaulted them. Police have said that the child was slapped and the woman was pushed.

A 48 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, he has been bailed until July 15.

If you have information about the assault, please call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 44190208569.

