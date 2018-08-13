Children and young yobs plague Havant and Waterlooville during summer break 

ANTI-SOCIAL youths and ‘nuisance’ children are plaguing a town as the summer holiday continues.

Annoyed residents across the Havant and Waterlooville areas have reported a string of incidents to police in the past week.

Among the issues frustrating locals include gangs of youths roaming the streets in the early hours, swearing, shouting and damaging property.

Young children have also been risking putting their lives at risk, acting dangerously on the roads.

On one occasion, youngsters near Rachel Madocks School, in Eagle Avenue, Cowplain, forced traffic to grind to a halt while they played with a swivel chair in the middle of the street, police said.

Officers are also investigating claims youths were taking drugs behind shops in London Road, Waterlooville, following reports of the youngsters ‘acting suspiciously’.

To report anti-social behaviour, call police on 101.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​