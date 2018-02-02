Children on bikes cause chaos for drivers in Waterlooville

Have your say

RECKLESS children riding their bikes dangerously caused panicked motorists to swerve to avoid them.

Police are hunting for a gang of eight or nine youths who caused chaos on a main road in Waterlooville.

Hampshire police say the children, all believed to be aged between 13 and 16, were riding dangerously on the southbound London Road over the weekend.

A spokeswoman for the police said: ‘They were allegedly riding in a line across the road, stopping traffic from passing and causing cars to swerve.’

She added when officers were called the riders then ‘dispersed in different directions’ as police arrived in the area.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at about 4pm on Sunday.

Those with information can call 101 quoting 44180036629.