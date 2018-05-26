Church hall window smashed overnight in Clanfield

Have your say

DAMAGE was caused to a church hall window in Clanfield after it was smashed.

Police are investigating the incident at St James Church, on South Lane.

Their reports say the window was smashed overnight yesterday and the offender/s could have then accessed the building.

A police spokesman said nothing appeared to have been stolen following the vandalism. Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 44180195155.

Alternatively, people can email PCSO Almy Toogood on almera.toogood@hampshire.pnn.police.uk.

Visit the Hampshire Constabulary website for crime prevention advice.