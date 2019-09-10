Have your say

RAIDERS smashed their way into a convenience shop and escaped with a haul of cigarettes.

The McColl’s store in West Street, Portchester, was targeted on Sunday morning, with intruders breaking in through the front door.

The McColl's store in West Street, Portchester. Picture: Millie Salkeld

Cigarettes were then stolen.

One customer, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘It is probably desperation with the rising price of cigarettes.

‘You would say more policing might help but they can’t be in every place at once.

‘There is a lot of elderly people in Portchester so there is vulnerability there, and you just hope that it doesn’t move to mugging.’

The incident has been reported to the police, who are investigating what happened.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are investigating a burglary which took place at the McColl’s store in West Street.

‘In the early hours of the morning on Sunday, September 8, entry was forced through the front of the store and a quantity of cigarettes were stolen from inside.

‘Enquiries are ongoing.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190319793.

