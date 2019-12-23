Have your say

CASH, clothes and electrical goods were among a large quantity of items stolen from a student accomdation block.

Officers are appealing to the public to identify two men from CCTV images following the burglary which took place at Crown Place student halls on Friday, November 22.

A police spokesman said: ‘We would like to speak to them about a burglary at a student accommodation block in Station Street, Portsmouth.

‘In the early hours of Friday November 22, a large quantity of items including electrical goods and clothes were stolen, along with cash, from an address in the block.

‘If you know either of these men, please call 101 quoting 44190421051.

‘Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.’